Rep. James Comer leaving no stone unturned as we reveal the truth of Biden Crime Family

Newsmax Rob Schmitt with Rep. James Comer, Chairman on House GOP Oversight | 🚨 The inescapable reality for Joe Biden is that he was paid money from funds generated by his family’s business schemes; he personally benefitted from this unethical conduct.
@GOPoversight is leaving no stone unturned as we reveal the truth.
Bank records don't lie.
@RepJamesComer
https://x.com/RepJamesComer/status/1728474541368770853?s=20
