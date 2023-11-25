Create New Account
Rep. James Comer leaving no stone unturned as we reveal the truth of Biden Crime Family
Newsmax Rob Schmitt with Rep. James Comer, Chairman on House GOP Oversight | 🚨 The inescapable reality for Joe Biden is that he was paid money from funds generated by his family’s business schemes; he personally benefitted from this unethical conduct.


@GOPoversight is leaving no stone unturned as we reveal the truth.


Bank records don't lie.


@RepJamesComer

https://x.com/RepJamesComer/status/1728474541368770853?s=20


Keywords
treasonmoney launderingnational security threatpay for playbiden crime familybiden regime

