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Lee Stranahan Russian Paid for Propaganda
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40 views • March 31, 2022
Lee Stranahan is paid by Sputnik Radio, Putin funded, to spread Russian fake information to the West in support of its criminal war against Ukraine and western freedom. He says his views are his own, yet he stays close to his script. Goodman is just a conspiracy nut.
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