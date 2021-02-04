BAPTISING-GREATEST MOVE OF GOD AT THE DOOR

VANCOUVER ISLAND, ALL CHURCH DENOMINATIONS OF THE LIVING GOD AROUND THE WORLD

I call the Salvation Army my home church, the church that I was dedicated to God when I was just a few days old to stand up and take this message to the nations.

Children of the Most High God, call on your church denominations to stand up and take this message to the nations.



30 Years ago God Almighty filled me with the Glory of the Lord only for but a moment so that I could tell you what is shortly coming for you my brothers and sisters.



This video is for those who have eyes to see and ears to hear what God Almighty is saying to the churches in these last days.



This is not a dress rehearsal for the preparation for the Mighty outpouring of God upon all flesh, this is it.



The time has finally come my brother's and Sister's.



Please join us as we usher in the Marriage of the Lamb. This is the time when God Almighty will take back more of His Kingdom from Satan.



The Marriage Supper or the reception of the Lamb will take place in Heaven when we will arrive at the Rapture, but the Marriage of the Lamb will take place shortly my brothers and sisters.



Vancouver Island,

it was prophesied by many prophets that this last great end time move of God would begin on your Island and then God would will send this end time move to the nations.



We are asking all of God's people to drop their differences and come together as one.

Who cares who's denomination is right, let us all agree that Jesus is coming and we must tell the WORLD RIGHT NOW.



Vancouver Island duplicate what God has called us to do and let's watch the last days outpouring of God's Holy Spirit begin. Baptize all who will repent of their sins and baptize all believers who will re-dedicate themselves back to God Almighty.



VANCOUVER ISLAND, ALL CHURCH DENOMINATIONS OF THE LIVING GOD



God is now calling His people to rededicate their lives to God Almighty and be baptized as a sign of repentance to God.

Call everyone to repent for the Kingdom of God is at hand.



VANCOUVER ISLAND CHURCHES,

Baptize all who will repent now in the name of the Father, Son and God's Holy Spirit. Call all to repent and call all believers to Re-dedicate themselves back to the Living God now.



This is the final call of God to His church to repent, it's now or never for the Kingdom of God is at hand.



NATIONS OF THE WORLD Y0UR TIME HAS COME.

Baptize all who will repent and call all of GOD'S PEOPLE to re- dedicate themselves back to the Most High Now.



Again, this is not a dress rehearsal for the Great outpouring of God upon all flesh. God's Great end time move is at the door this event only comes by once in all eternity.



God Almighty has called Pastor Paul an end time Pastor for these last days and God calls Sharon H Brown His end time last days Prophetess of the Most High and both were present at this baptism.



And they are completely in agreement with this word of the Lord.

And I Am has called me to be an end time prophet of the Most High God.



Together we are a three stranded cord that is firmly in agreement that the final preparation has begun for God's last Great end time move to begin.



VANCOUVER ISLAND, NATIONS OF THE WORLD

HOW WILL YOU RESPOND TO THE CALL OF GOD ALMIGHTY to repent and be baptized for the Kingdom of God is at hand.



God's Ranger Watching out for you all the way home.

Until next my brothers and sisters.

God's Ranger