Expert Intel on the Shot - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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The various ways mainstream media is manipulating us to get jabbed
Signs that President Biden is heading for national mandatory “vaccination”
Bill Gates admits he utilizes “vaccines” to depopulate the planet
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
BONUS! Tyson James I’ll Pass (on the vaxx) video: https://youtu.be/fJncd4n9Po8
United Airlines requiring the jab: https://cnb.cx/3xRzJbj
West Virginia starts competition for student/teacher shots: https://bit.ly/3satoX3
Parents sue Washington DC after kids given shot: https://youtu.be/r5t-ZAmblB8
Former Pfizer employee confirms poison in shot: https://bit.ly/32pP20C
Credible info from America’s Frontline Doctors: https://films.aflds.org/
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