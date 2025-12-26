Nicki Minaj Says JD Vance Is An Assassin @ Turning Point USA. Charlie & Erika Kirk Controversy

Nicki Minaj praises JD Vance as 'assassin' as Erika Kirk sits next to her at Turning Point USA. Charlie Kirk's widow consoled the mortified rapper after the unfortunate remark: "Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so you're fine." Grammy-nominated rapper Nicki Minaj praised Vice President JD Vance as an "assassin" in a cringeworthy gaffe Sunday as she sat feet away from the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Minaj was speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix and seated onstage with Erika Kirk, widow of the group's co-founder, who was murdered three months ago by an assassin's bullet.





Charlie Kirk Video Calling Nicki Minaj a ‘Bad Role Model’ Resurfaces After Turning Point Event. A screenshot recently shared by Candace Owens also muddies how Charlie Kirk actually felt about Minaj. A resurfaced video showing Charlie Kirk criticizing Nicki Minaj as a role model has drawn renewed attention after Minaj appeared at a Turning Point USA event with his widow, Erika Kirk, where she spoke favorably about him. The older clip, recorded during a campus debate in April 2024, shows Charlie arguing that Minaj was not a good example for "18-year-old Black girls."





Slammed Nicki Minaj in Old Debate Clip. Nicki Minaj is a fan of Charlie Kirk, as she made clear at a TPUSA sit-down with Erika Kirk this weekend ... but the slain right-wing activist was not such a fan of hers -- at least according to an old clip making the rounds online.





