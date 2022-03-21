© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch What You Say - Proverbs 21:23 (NIV)
23 Those who guard their mouths and their tongues
keep themselves from calamity.
Proverbs Club Commentary
To help you avoid adversity,
mind your ˌ'P’s and ˈQ’s.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8nrxuu
#guard #mouths #tongues #keep #themselves #calamity