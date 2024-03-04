The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 4: Working with the Lord

The Bible says Jesus is both an Apostle and High Priest to believers in Christ. Being an apostle means that He was commissioned by the God the Father and sent to the earth; as a high priest, we have access to the Father through the Son.

God wants us to be involved in His work on this earth and has sent the Holy Spirit with different gifts to help Christians function in the supernatural on a daily basis. Jesus said we would do greater works than He did because He had gone to the Father, who could release even greater power. As the time of the Antichrist draws near, God wants us to be involved.

Pastor John explained how God uses imperfect human beings like Adam and Noah to accomplish His will. God doesn't have to do it that way but He chooses to do so. We also have a choice to be victims or victorious through the power of God. Are you bringing all things to Jesus and being an overcomer?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1357.pdf

RLJ-1357 -- AUGUST 26, 2012

