23,000,000 face EXTREME HUNGER - 1,000,000 Children are at risk of STARVING TO DEATH in Afghanistan

I have taken clips of a interview published on Jan 14th,2022. I am simply trying to raise awareness about people starving to death on the other side of the world so we can do whatever it takes to END WORLD HUNGER.
--------------
How YOU can get food sent to a orphanage in a poor part of the world:
Step 1) Find a Orphanage in the 3rd World
Step 2) Find a nearby local Grocery Store or Food Wholesaler that can Deliver
Step 3) Place the order & have it Delivered
FeedStarvingChildren.Org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.