Breaking Apart Armored Groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the Entrance to Makarovka, Zaporozhye region.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Breaking apart armored groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the entrance to Makarovka, Zaporozhye region.

The Wet Yaly River, up to 30 meters wide in the Makarovka area, does not allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to supply the garrison except along the only country road under the fire control of our troops.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

