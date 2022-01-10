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Pam Popper Discusses How to Win the War Against Tyranny
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44 views • January 10, 2022
PDF of the Interview: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/January/PDF/how-to-win-the-war-against-tyranny-pdf.pdf
See www.MakeAmericansFreeAgain.com or email [email protected] for information on forming a "Thursday night group."
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Make Americans Free Again is launching strategic legal challenges across the U.S. Rather than arguing the unconstitutionality of mandates, they challenge the legal basis of the emergency declaration that allowed the mandates to be rolled out in the first place
They also teach Americans everywhere how to start and build their own local parallel societies where members take care of each other and work toward the same goal
The short-, medium- and long-term goals of Make Americans Free Again are to free Americans from government tyranny, address all medical mandates and, ultimately, design and launch a superior medical system
Even if you don’t start your own freedom group, consider making a donation to Make Americans Free Again’s legal fund
Pam Popper is the president of Wellness Forum Health and cofounder of Make Americans Free Again, which plays a significant role in the fight to help preserve American freedoms. An important part of that task is building a powerful community and, as noted by Popper, “COVID has brought some people together who probably should know each other better,” and that includes us.
Litigation Efforts
One of the primary ways in which Make Americans Free Again is fighting the tyranny is by filing lawsuits against mask and COVID jab mandates. She explains:
“We have three branches of government, and the executive branch — with very few exceptions, for example, Ron DeSantis in Florida — has gone completely rogue. They now operate as emperors and empresses, rulers over their people. So, you can't deal with those people. The legislatures up until recently have been fairly useless.
By early summer 2020, a slew of lawsuits had been filed across the U.S. Unfortunately, it was highly uncoordinated. People weren’t thinking things through. There was no cohesive strategy, and that was their downfall, Popper says. She estimates some 6,000 lawsuits have failed in court, causing many to give up on the judicial system as well. Not Popper, though.
Interestingly enough, I heard from this lawyer in Florida who had made the same observation as me. This hurry up and file strategy isn't working, so why don't we look at these lawsuits and figure out what they're doing wrong? And this is very, very important for anybody listening to this who just wants to hurry up and file.
What people were doing was filing the lawsuit against the government saying, ‘You are violating our constitutional rights.’ And you know what the government would say? ‘Oh, we know we are, but we don't have any choice because it's an emergency.’ And then the judge would rule in the government's favor.
We filed the very first lawsuit challenging the emergency declaration itself in Ohio, accusing our governor of fraud. We said, ‘There is no emergency. You declared this fraudulently, and therefore all the actions that you've taken are not warranted.’ And the thing that I think people don't realize, not living in Ohio, is that we were the model state.
By the time we filed our lawsuit on August 31 [2020], we knew a second shutdown was coming. By this point in time, we had some intelligence coming from government employees and that sort of thing. We never got locked down a second time.
We won when we filed, because we avoided the second lockdown. I think that the people behind this told the emperor, DeWine, ‘Let this alone, don’t do something that would make this judge just snap his fingers and order discovery.’ So, we didn't get a shutdown.
The other thing that happened is there was virtually no enforcement of the restrictions that were left in terms of gathering limits and that sort of thing ... Because of that, we thought, OK, this is a good strategy. So, we started doing more of it and we filed several lawsuits in several states.
For those people who don't have confidence in the court, first of all, look at some of the lawsuits that have been filed. They're bad ones. If I was the judge, I would throw them out too, because the judge can't make law. The judge has to go with what the law says.
The second thing is that there are bad judges and bad courts, but our strategy has been to file with a coordinated legal team, because the most important thing they want to avoid, and we've seen this in every lawsuit, is discovery, because discovery is where we get to depose Mr. Fauci; discovery is where the CDC has to give us the documents. I don't need them 36 times. I need them one time and then the whole legal team gets them.
One judge in the United States of America someplace is going to give us discovery. I can't talk about where, but we think that's in the process of happening right now in one of the court cases, and then everybody will [have that information].”
See www.MakeAmericansFreeAgain.com or email [email protected] for information on forming a "Thursday night group."
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Make Americans Free Again is launching strategic legal challenges across the U.S. Rather than arguing the unconstitutionality of mandates, they challenge the legal basis of the emergency declaration that allowed the mandates to be rolled out in the first place
They also teach Americans everywhere how to start and build their own local parallel societies where members take care of each other and work toward the same goal
The short-, medium- and long-term goals of Make Americans Free Again are to free Americans from government tyranny, address all medical mandates and, ultimately, design and launch a superior medical system
Even if you don’t start your own freedom group, consider making a donation to Make Americans Free Again’s legal fund
Pam Popper is the president of Wellness Forum Health and cofounder of Make Americans Free Again, which plays a significant role in the fight to help preserve American freedoms. An important part of that task is building a powerful community and, as noted by Popper, “COVID has brought some people together who probably should know each other better,” and that includes us.
Litigation Efforts
One of the primary ways in which Make Americans Free Again is fighting the tyranny is by filing lawsuits against mask and COVID jab mandates. She explains:
“We have three branches of government, and the executive branch — with very few exceptions, for example, Ron DeSantis in Florida — has gone completely rogue. They now operate as emperors and empresses, rulers over their people. So, you can't deal with those people. The legislatures up until recently have been fairly useless.
By early summer 2020, a slew of lawsuits had been filed across the U.S. Unfortunately, it was highly uncoordinated. People weren’t thinking things through. There was no cohesive strategy, and that was their downfall, Popper says. She estimates some 6,000 lawsuits have failed in court, causing many to give up on the judicial system as well. Not Popper, though.
Interestingly enough, I heard from this lawyer in Florida who had made the same observation as me. This hurry up and file strategy isn't working, so why don't we look at these lawsuits and figure out what they're doing wrong? And this is very, very important for anybody listening to this who just wants to hurry up and file.
What people were doing was filing the lawsuit against the government saying, ‘You are violating our constitutional rights.’ And you know what the government would say? ‘Oh, we know we are, but we don't have any choice because it's an emergency.’ And then the judge would rule in the government's favor.
We filed the very first lawsuit challenging the emergency declaration itself in Ohio, accusing our governor of fraud. We said, ‘There is no emergency. You declared this fraudulently, and therefore all the actions that you've taken are not warranted.’ And the thing that I think people don't realize, not living in Ohio, is that we were the model state.
By the time we filed our lawsuit on August 31 [2020], we knew a second shutdown was coming. By this point in time, we had some intelligence coming from government employees and that sort of thing. We never got locked down a second time.
We won when we filed, because we avoided the second lockdown. I think that the people behind this told the emperor, DeWine, ‘Let this alone, don’t do something that would make this judge just snap his fingers and order discovery.’ So, we didn't get a shutdown.
The other thing that happened is there was virtually no enforcement of the restrictions that were left in terms of gathering limits and that sort of thing ... Because of that, we thought, OK, this is a good strategy. So, we started doing more of it and we filed several lawsuits in several states.
For those people who don't have confidence in the court, first of all, look at some of the lawsuits that have been filed. They're bad ones. If I was the judge, I would throw them out too, because the judge can't make law. The judge has to go with what the law says.
The second thing is that there are bad judges and bad courts, but our strategy has been to file with a coordinated legal team, because the most important thing they want to avoid, and we've seen this in every lawsuit, is discovery, because discovery is where we get to depose Mr. Fauci; discovery is where the CDC has to give us the documents. I don't need them 36 times. I need them one time and then the whole legal team gets them.
One judge in the United States of America someplace is going to give us discovery. I can't talk about where, but we think that's in the process of happening right now in one of the court cases, and then everybody will [have that information].”
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