WAR ROOM [1 of 3] Thursday 7/14/22 • PRIMETIME ALEX STEIN RESPONDS TO AOC, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

SICKENING: DEMOCRATS SEND 69-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR BEING IN DC ON JANUARY 6TH69-year-old cancer-stricken MAGA granny Pamela Hemphill thrown in hoosegow after peacefully protesting stolen election.

We’ll also cover the latest on the Great Reset & the global collapse of the economy and more on this MUST-SEE edition of War Room! Find out what everyone’s talking about and help spread the word even further!

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