Spectacular Summer Creative Writing Workshop for Teens - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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TAKEAWAYS
Spencer Lake Summer Camp is loaded with kids and teens outdoor adventures and in depth Bible teaching
Xtreme Summer Conference for teens includes speakers, music, and a wide variety of recreational activities
Whose Children Are They? is a groundbreaking documentary exposing the hidden agenda in America’s schools
Clear Water Press Creative Writing Workshop for Teens occurs June 27-July 2, 2022
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