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Spectacular Summer Creative Writing Workshop for Teens - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
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27 views • March 14, 2022
When you understand storytelling, you understand the world better. Daniel Schwabauer, Founder and President of Clearwater Press and creator of the One Year Adventure Novel curriculum, shares how storytellers are the most powerful people in the world, because storytelling strongly shapes culture and society. Daniel’s summer 2022 writing workshop for teens focuses on exploring the many techniques of storytelling and writing for burgeoning novelists and creatively-inclined youth. His workshop also helps kids establish a “tribe” of writing peers to help teens build confidence in their writing and be gatekeepers of their minds. Daniel’s remarkable writing camp shows kids how to use their storytelling and writing talents in a way that public schools and colleges aren’t capable of teaching.


TAKEAWAYS

Spencer Lake Summer Camp is loaded with kids and teens outdoor adventures and in depth Bible teaching

Xtreme Summer Conference for teens includes speakers, music, and a wide variety of recreational activities

Whose Children Are They? is a groundbreaking documentary exposing the hidden agenda in America’s schools

Clear Water Press Creative Writing Workshop for Teens occurs June 27-July 2, 2022


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Spencer Lake Christian Center: https://spencer-lake.org/
Xtreme Summer Conference: https://bit.ly/3q3IE8p
Jordan Feliz Website: https://jordanfeliz.com/
Whose Children Are They Website: https://whosechildrenarethey.com/
One Year Adventure Novel Promo Video: https://vimeo.com/179389252
One Year Novel Registration: https://bit.ly/3I6Efru
Summer Creative Writing Workshop Registration: https://bit.ly/3MEXqMl
Summer Workshop Website: https://bit.ly/3I2hBQZ
Story Coach Class Sign Up: https://bit.ly/3tOhVO6
Clear Water Press Website: https://clearwaterpress.com/

🔗 CONNECT WITH DAN SCHWABAUER
Website: https://www.danschwabauer.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/schwabauer
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/daniel-schwabauer-004aa2b/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daniel.schwabauer/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ClearWaterPressInc
Podcast: https://clearwaterpress.com/byline/byline-podcast/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ClearWaterPress/_created/
Publishers Weekly Website: https://bit.ly/3KDuqmq

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom

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Keywords
biblechristjesuschristiancollegeswritingworkshoppublic schoolsstorytellingdaniel schwabauerclear water pressnovelistsspencer lakextreme summer conferencewhose children are theytina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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