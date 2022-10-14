NOTHING TO SEE HERE

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TNFM WORLD NEWS 14 OCT 2022
PRAY/PLAN/PREPARE/PROTECT
https://landincome.com/blog/why-bill-gates-is-buying-farmland#:~:text=Along%20with%20his%20wife%20Melinda,non%2Dsalacious%20and%20pragmatic%20reasons. https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/Publications-and-media/NFPA-Journal/2022/Summer-2022/News-and-Analysis/Dispatches/Food-Processing-Fires
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-processing-fire/fact-check-food-processing-plant-fires-in-2022-are-not-part-of-a-conspiracy-to-trigger-u-s-food-shortages-idUSL2N2WW2CY
https://www.motherjones.com/environment/2022/09/global-food-crisis-ukraine-war-drought-grain-russia/
https://www.motherjones.com/environment/2022/10/farm-bill-fate-climate-depends-who-wins-midterm-elections/
https://www.rather-be-shopping.com/blog/all-the-walmart-stores-closing/
https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/cargill-continental-close-us-chicken-deal-2022-07-22/
https://waterfrontonline.blog/2022/08/06/feds-cite-cargill-for-aggravated-conduct-in-roof-collapse-that-killed-2-and-led-to-closure-of-its-3rd-largest-us-salt-mine/
https://www.farmprogress.com/blogs-drought-forces-cargill-beef-plant-closure-4969