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Why Not Just Live The Lie?!
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10 views • April 13, 2021
Back in 2020, a Sars2 Covid virus appeared from a BSL-4 Lab out of Wuhan China.
(A biosafety level (BSL), or pathogen/protection level, is a set of biocontainment precautions required to isolate dangerous biological agents in an enclosed laboratory facility.) Wikipedia
Normal? Never Again
Within a few weeks the world changed, never to know the word normal again. Based on a bogus death projection from a group known for being wrong, the world began to do things it had never done – masks, lockdowns, and quarantines for healthy people. If you think these will ever leave you have bought the lie!
https://mikeinabinett.com/blog/f/why-not-just-live-by-the-lie
(A biosafety level (BSL), or pathogen/protection level, is a set of biocontainment precautions required to isolate dangerous biological agents in an enclosed laboratory facility.) Wikipedia
Normal? Never Again
Within a few weeks the world changed, never to know the word normal again. Based on a bogus death projection from a group known for being wrong, the world began to do things it had never done – masks, lockdowns, and quarantines for healthy people. If you think these will ever leave you have bought the lie!
https://mikeinabinett.com/blog/f/why-not-just-live-by-the-lie
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