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Why Not Just Live The Lie?!
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
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10 views • April 13, 2021
Back in 2020, a Sars2 Covid virus appeared from a BSL-4 Lab out of Wuhan China.

(A biosafety level (BSL), or pathogen/protection level, is a set of biocontainment precautions required to isolate dangerous biological agents in an enclosed laboratory facility.) Wikipedia

Normal? Never Again

Within a few weeks the world changed, never to know the word normal again. Based on a bogus death projection from a group known for being wrong, the world began to do things it had never done – masks, lockdowns, and quarantines for healthy people. If you think these will ever leave you have bought the lie!

https://mikeinabinett.com/blog/f/why-not-just-live-by-the-lie
Keywords
controlsurveillancerockefellerlievirusmoney changersmasksgulagwuhanlockdownreeducationlockstepsocial distancesorceriesbsl
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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