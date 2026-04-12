Expect Nuclear Bomb To Be Used Before Dark Day. China, Russia, North Korea Stockpile Weapons For War

The world is drifting towards a new nuclear arms race. With arms control agreements collapsing and arsenals expanding, the risk of nuclear war – deliberate or accidental – is rising in a fragile global environment. It is widely thought that the 5 February expiration of New START – the last arms control agreement capping US and Russian nuclear weapons – could usher in a dangerous and highly destabilising new nuclear arms race. Since the Cold War peak of over 70,000 nuclear weapons in 1986, arms control treaties have reduced the number to approximately 12,200 today – still equivalent, however, to 145,000 Hiroshimas. Many of these decommissioned weapons remain in storage where they can be readily redeployed, making it possible to double Russian and US arsenals in one to two years. If a new nuclear arms race begins between the US and Russia, the US could “upload” 800 bombs and cruise missiles stored at military bases back onto B-2 and B-52 bombers in a matter of weeks. The number of warheads on submarines could be increased by 400 to 500 by placing additional warheads on each missile and reusing the launch tubes that were closed under New START. Finally, by placing additional warheads on half of its ICBMs and reloading silos on standby, it could double its ICBM warheads from 400 to 800. Similarly, hundreds of decommissioned Russian warheads could be uploaded onto its bombers, ICBMs and submarines.





China Expands Nuclear Infrastructure amid Global Arms Control Breakdown. A new investigation by CNN has found evidence that China is significantly expanding its nuclear weapons infrastructure, raising concerns among analysts about a potential new global arms race as major arms control agreements weaken. According to the report, satellite imagery and Chinese government documents indicate that entire villages in Sichuan province were demolished and residents evicted beginning in 2021–2022 to make way for expanded nuclear facilities.





UN chief warns of ‘grave moment’ as final US-Russia nuclear arms treaty expires. In a statement issued as the treaty expired at midnight GMT Thursday, he said the world was entering uncharted territory, with no remaining legally binding constraints on the nuclear arsenals of the United States and the Russia – the two countries that together hold the vast majority of the world’s nuclear weapons.





For the first time in decades, the U.S. and Russia have no limits on nuclear weapons. The world's two largest nuclear powers, Russia and the United States, no longer have any limits on their arsenals.





Russia threatens nuclear strike on Ukraine in 48 hours: 'Wipe cities off Earth'

Russian state TV warned that nuclear strikes could be used to "wipe Ukrainian cities off the face of the earth" and kill Volodymyr Zelensky "in his bunker"





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