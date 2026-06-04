Moscow is ready to accept the compromises discussed in Anchorage -- Kiev needs to agree to them, Putin said.

Putin also said:

Putin on Armenia's possible EU accession:



Russia sees nothing extraordinary in Yerevan's position — Pashinyan's political forces have long signaled a Western orientation. Russia has just one request: hold the EU referendum as soon as possible.



Putin noted it was Armenia that once asked Russia to push for its EAEU membership. Looking ahead, he said he'd like to see EAEU and EU standards eventually align into a single space from Lisbon to Vladivostok — but that's not possible right now.

Also:

Putin believes Kiev is not ready for a settlement given its domestic political situation — the ruling circles have no interest in a real end to hostilities, because peace would leave them with poor prospects for holding onto power.

Russia has no objection to Kiev's EU association, Putin said.



The EU could actually help reach a settlement — by convincing Kiev to accept a compromise, rather than shipping it weapons.

Russia is concerned that the EU is turning into a military bloc, Putin said.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's position that the fundamental solution to the Middle East question must be the creation of a Palestinian state.

