BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Moscow is ready to accept the compromises discussed in Anchorage - Kiev needs to agree to them, Putin said - clip 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1394 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • Today

Moscow is ready to accept the compromises discussed in Anchorage -- Kiev needs to agree to them, Putin said.

Putin also said:

Putin on Armenia's possible EU accession:

Russia sees nothing extraordinary in Yerevan's position — Pashinyan's political forces have long signaled a Western orientation. Russia has just one request: hold the EU referendum as soon as possible.

Putin noted it was Armenia that once asked Russia to push for its EAEU membership. Looking ahead, he said he'd like to see EAEU and EU standards eventually align into a single space from Lisbon to Vladivostok — but that's not possible right now.

Also:

Putin believes Kiev is not ready for a settlement given its domestic political situation — the ruling circles have no interest in a real end to hostilities, because peace would leave them with poor prospects for holding onto power.

Russia has no objection to Kiev's EU association, Putin said.

The EU could actually help reach a settlement — by convincing Kiev to accept a compromise, rather than shipping it weapons.

Russia is concerned that the EU is turning into a military bloc, Putin said.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's position that the fundamental solution to the Middle East question must be the creation of a Palestinian state.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hegseth says U.S. will stop subsidizing wealthy NATO members

Hegseth says U.S. will stop subsidizing wealthy NATO members

Douglas Harrington
House Approves Resolution to End U.S. Involvement in Iran Conflict

House Approves Resolution to End U.S. Involvement in Iran Conflict

Garrison Vance
MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

MAGA Brain Rot: Principles collapsed and ethics betrayed

Ramon Tomey
Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Trump Appoints FHFA Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

Douglas Harrington
The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

The Resistance: How Iran, BRICS and the death of the petrodollar are forging a new world

Belle Carter
Ukraine&#8217;s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as &#8220;defense&#8221;

Ukraine’s $25 billion Patriot deal: Another globalist taxpayer heist disguised as “defense”

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy