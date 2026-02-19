BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Date: Feb. 19, 2026. Lesson 34-2026. Title: The Cry That Goes Unheard
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
7 views • 3 days ago

Proverbs 21:12–13 reveals both divine awareness and moral consequence. The righteous God observes the house of the wicked and brings ruin upon those who persist in evil. At the same time, the one who closes his ear to the cry of the poor will one day call out and receive no answer. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how God watches over justice, why compassion reflects His character, and how indifference to suffering invites serious spiritual consequences.

Lesson 34-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


