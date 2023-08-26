Create New Account
The Devaluation Stage Can Be Very Damaging And Destructive, 2023
Elevate To Grow
6 Subscribers
26 views
Published 19 hours ago

Before I go on any further I bind the fiery arrows that come by day and the wicked demonic daggers of terror that come by night. I put on the whole armor of God so that I may be able to stand against the rape, the serial killings, the stalking, the gossiping lies, the deception, the tricks, the abuse, the gaslighting, the schemes, and the plots of the evil one.

Keywords
abusesatanicdemonicpsychopathnarcissistsociopathclusterb

