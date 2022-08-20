8.20.22 Patriot Streetfighter Economic Update, Biden Inflation Reduction Bill Backfire

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The Biden Crime Regime continues to spew false facts about the economy as 87,000 new IRS Agents hired to go after the money of the middle class. All on top of the bill that will demolish the American Economy, on purpose