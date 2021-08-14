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8 14 21 This WAR is picking up STEAM The beginning of the end started in S Dakota PRAY
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✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ (https://healthwithawk.com/)
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
March of the Wild
Song by Henrik Lindström
https://artlist.io/song/64449/march-of-the-wild
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Mesa county elections equipment decertified
https://tinyurl.com/k54d9jpc
Dan Hackenjos - Brace for impact
https://t.me/danhackenjos
Lawyers protest in France
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/22054
CO SoS looks shook
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/22077
Where are servers rap
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/22099
Mike explains the attack on him
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/22136
You were born for this
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/22255
Matt Walsh
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/22256
DeSantis unveils monoclonal antibody centers in Florida COVID-19 battle
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/22278
Italy protests
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/22336
QR code scanner on body
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/22403
Hawaii sues
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/22411
Seth Keshel channel
https://t.me/RealSKeshel
Oakland CA front line nurses
https://t.me/wakingup1984channel/13578
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
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https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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