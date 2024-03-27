YOGA GURU DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED BLEEDING BRAIN

bootcamp





Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev. "Doctors discovered that for the last four weeks, Sadhguru had been ignoring a severe headache and giving himself relentlessly to his gruelling schedule, which included Mahashivratri. On 15th March, an MRI showed massive bleeding in the brain. However, Sadhguru refused to cancel his commitments including his session at India Today Conclave which he attended under the effect of powerful painkillers and sedation. On 17th morning, Sadhguru had to be rushed to hospital where it was discovered that he had life threatening swelling in the brain. After going through an emergency surgery on 17th, Sadhguru is now making steady progress and is recovering extremely well. Neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri of Apollo Hospital said “We were joking with him that we have done what we could but you are healing yourself. The kind of improvement we are seeing is beyond our expectation. He is now extremely well. All his brain, body and vital parameters are normal and he is making a steady progress.”

"The power and well-being that vaccines have brought to our life cannot be underestimated. Most of us made it to adulthood alive because we were vaccinated as children. But some parents today choose to not vaccinate their children due to misinformation. That's crazy! We need to ensure that the human race doesn't slip back to dark ages where death and disease wreaked havoc. Here is a recommended list of vaccines released by WHO.- Sg

