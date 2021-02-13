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IF IMPEACHMENT DON’T FIT, YOU MUST ACQUIT! | TRUMP STILL IN CONTROL
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591 views • February 13, 2021
In this week’s episode we cover Impeachment Trial 2.0, Biden’s 52 Executive Orders, Big Tech Censorship, Melania Trump’s Personal Office of the Former First Lady, Reddit’s Wall Street Bets, and the battle against the Deep State and Central Banks
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #ImpeachmentTrial2.0 #Revelations #MAGA #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #ImpeachmentTrial2.0 #Revelations #MAGA #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
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