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This Quantum Life #3 - Giving Up Utopia, The Double Down
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0 view • March 09, 2022
The Universe responds first to conclusions and judgments. "I can't be happy until these conditions are met." The Universe hears, "I have unhappiness with these conditions," and so continues to deliver that. This is because how you respond to not having certain Utopian conditions is the energy the Universe is referencing in its response.
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