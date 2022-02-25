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EntertheStars: Human Copper Battery... Why You Need Trace Copper & How Deficiencies Happen [24.02.2022]
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133 views • February 25, 2022
Even sheep need trace amounts of copper for survival. This is a sign that the entire human race has been contaminated with the serpent blood. But, as I dig more into copper, I am finding that high sugar levels compete with copper, it is a necessary part of your ability to smell, and that copper regulates melanin in the skin and eyes.
Links:
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0161033
https://www.mountsinai.org/health-library/supplement/copper#:~:text=Signs%20of%20possible%20copper%20deficiency,the%20skin%2C%20and%20thyroid%20problems.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5880129/
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/jacs.6b06983
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thiol
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copper_in_health
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2030&;version=KJV
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sulfur
https://holisticprimarycare.net/topics/vitamins-a-supplements/copper-deficiency-may-underlie-osteoporosis-anemia-and-neurodegenerative-disorders/
2,503 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QCYHNhXyOjg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links:
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0161033
https://www.mountsinai.org/health-library/supplement/copper#:~:text=Signs%20of%20possible%20copper%20deficiency,the%20skin%2C%20and%20thyroid%20problems.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5880129/
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/jacs.6b06983
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thiol
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copper_in_health
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2030&;version=KJV
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sulfur
https://holisticprimarycare.net/topics/vitamins-a-supplements/copper-deficiency-may-underlie-osteoporosis-anemia-and-neurodegenerative-disorders/
2,503 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QCYHNhXyOjg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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