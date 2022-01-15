Feds Bust Doctors, Law Firm Staff, NYPD Officer in $100M Fraud Scheme

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Two gangs that enlisted trusted professionals to steal $100 million dollars from insurance companies were taken down Wednesday in what the feds are calling one of the biggest fraud busts in history.
More than a dozen suspects, including a New York City cop, were arrested following an investigation by the Justice Department, the NYPD and Westchester County District Attorney’s office, officials said.
#NYPD #Fraud #InsuranceFraud
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