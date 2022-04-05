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HAMPSHIRE CONSTABULARY, Police and Crime Commissioner
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10 views • April 05, 2022
This video shows how useless the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) role has been so far in Hampshire. UPDATE: Donna Jones won the election but so far seems to be like her predecessors, far too friendly towards the Chief Constable she is supposed to regulate. Who do you think is the real boss here? Councillor Cutler got the evidence he had asked for, but I have never heard a word from him since.
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