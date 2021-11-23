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FORCED INTO CAMPS IN AUSTRALIA! - It's Happening! - Resistors Rounded Up! Are YOU Next?
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814 views • November 23, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of many around the area of Darwin (which has had a smart grid for years) being forced into quarantine camps. Many of the people forced into the camps at Howard Springs in the Northern Territories are indigenous.
This came about following a few small examples of "cases" which obviously cannot be substantiated by any tests. Under the guise of "safety," many are being forced by the military into massive Chinese style camps, restricted basic freedoms. This also includes people who've had some sort of contact in recent weeks with someone who was force tested and came up "positive."
This is an extremely dangerous escalation that we've all been warning about for a long time. Well, here it is. It's happening. Will anyone do anything about it?
It's clearly coming to a place near you soon. Don't wait to fight until it's too late.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of many around the area of Darwin (which has had a smart grid for years) being forced into quarantine camps. Many of the people forced into the camps at Howard Springs in the Northern Territories are indigenous.
This came about following a few small examples of "cases" which obviously cannot be substantiated by any tests. Under the guise of "safety," many are being forced by the military into massive Chinese style camps, restricted basic freedoms. This also includes people who've had some sort of contact in recent weeks with someone who was force tested and came up "positive."
This is an extremely dangerous escalation that we've all been warning about for a long time. Well, here it is. It's happening. Will anyone do anything about it?
It's clearly coming to a place near you soon. Don't wait to fight until it's too late.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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