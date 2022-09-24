Putin's Peace Talks Term Rejected, CCP's "support by coordinated action" to Accelerate Its Demise

https://gnews.org/post/p1p5f9c60
In the September 21 episode of Miles Guos Grand Live Broadcast, he revealed that the military mobilization order signed and the nuclear threat issued by Valdimir Putin were mainly targeting the U.S., the EU and Ukraine. Based on the current development of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Putin expects Ukraine to take the initiative and negotiate peace, which was rejected, while the U.S. also made it clear that the only condition for coordinated negotiations is Russia’s surrender and complete abandonment of the war. With no way out, Putin took the desperate move of threatening the world by force
