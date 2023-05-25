Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Synthetic (T4) vs. Desiccated (T3+T4) Thyroid with Guest Wende Lawson
45 views
channel image
Hotze Health
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

At 43 years of age, Wende was feeling tired, gaining weight, had thinning hair, and was sick a lot of the time. She ate well and exercised but wasn’t seeing a change in her body. After consulting a local endocrinologist, she was placed on synthetic thyroid medication that made her gain even more weight! She heard Dr. Hotze on the radio and decided to schedule an appointment.

After bloodwork and a physical evaluation, it was advised that Wende switch from synthetic thyroid (T4) to desiccated thyroid (T3+T4). She could tell a big difference within a few weeks and felt 20 years younger within a month! Check out Wende’s personal testimony and see what other hormone her body was lacking!


Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.


If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.

Keywords
thyroidhormonesdr steven hotze

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket