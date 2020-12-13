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TED Talk de juin 2020 | Bill Gates - Nanopuces dans le(s) vaccin(s) - le passage manquant
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110 views • December 13, 2020
Les populations, très mécontentes, ayant découvert que les prochains vaccins pour le Covid-19 contiendraient des nanopuces à des fins de traçage "sanitaire", ont commencé à faire beaucoup de vague. Cherchant à endiguer le colère qu'il avait lui-même provoqué par ses propos, Monsieur Bill Gates n'a rien trouvé de mieux à dire que tout cela n'était pas vrai. Que jamais ô grand jamais, il n'avait jamais dit une chose pareille. Et de faire effacer dans la foulée les propos qu'il avait tenu à ce sujet lors de la conférence TED du mois de juin 2020.
Ceci est le passage manquant.
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Ceci est le passage manquant.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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