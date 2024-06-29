Red Pill Nation Hangout #381

1. 7:54 Adobe gets sleazy with its new terms of service, people start leaving in droves

2. 27:46 Dr Fauci roasted in Congress over the origins of COVID

3. 1:00:19 Literal Conservative Red Wave happens across Europe for EU Parliamentary elections

4. 1:33:22 Woman in Philadelphia Urumova charged after making blatant lie against a man for assault

https://youtu.be/rYCSXVAYyww?si=X2gFV...

5. 2:14:03 Disney Ruins Two shows at the same time. The Acolyte & Dr Who

6. 2:53:17 Saudi Arabia Petrodollar deal is over they won’t be renewing





