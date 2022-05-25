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5/24/2022 Milles Guo: The Chinese have ignored the evilness of the CCP and helped strengthen it in the past 70 years due to their cowardice. The Chinese people have not realized that the reason why the CCP is so powerful is because of the world’s tacit approval and endorsement of its regime