Janina Garraway, Dancer in Chris Brown's 'Say Goodbye' Video, Dies at 42 After Cancer Battle.

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Janina Garraway, a talented dancer and actress best known for her appearance in Chris Brown's 2006 music video for the hit song "Say Goodbye". She passed away at the age of 42 after a courageous fight against stage four colon cancer. A GoFundMe campaign, organized by her loved ones, shared details of her private struggle and the aggressive treatments she underwent following her diagnosis just five weeks after the birth of her son in early 2024.

Garraway's career was marked by her incredible talent, touring with global superstars like Mariah Carey, Usher, and Kanye West, and appearing in films such as 13 Going on 30 and Starsky & Hutch. Beyond performing, she was known for her work in Los Angeles real estate and her non-profit, the Garraway Performing Arts Center (GPAC), which aimed to mentor underserved youth through dance. Her passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and industry peers, including Chris Brown, and highlights the devastating impact of early-onset colon cancer.

Mirrored - The PriTainment

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!