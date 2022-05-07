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CDC caught spying on Americans as new vaccine data shows massive reactions
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210 views • May 07, 2022
A new report by Vice shows how the CDC purchased tracking data for millions of Americans’ mobile phones. Newly released vaccine data shows 40% adverse reactions across multiple countries. And ministry of truth gets destroyed before congress.
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