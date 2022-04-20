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Stew Peters: Calls for the American People to Resist and Act !
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183 views • April 20, 2022
Quote: "Stew Peters presents a killer monologue this Tuesday on the importance of rejecting identity politics and never forgetting what the Left stole from us. Stew Peters also reflects on the past two years of the hell, produced by the demonic Left. From progressive policies to vandalizing small businesses, the globalists are stopping at nothing to make tyranny look like a utopia, and patriarchy like bigoted lunacy. Watch this full show now at StewPeters.com
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