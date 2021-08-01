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Pentagon Scientists Stumbled onto 2,000 Year Old Prophecy - Israeli News Live, 073121
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270 views • August 01, 2021
Israeli News Live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wsq5K0Opo84&;ab_channel=IsraeliNewsLive
Have pentagon scientists really stumbled onto the prophetic words of Jesus? Their discovery may be revealing the end of the world as we know it and yet I wonder if they realize that Jesus prophesied their discovery 2000 years ago recorded in Mathew's Gospel.
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Steven Ben-Nun
PO Box 156
Sunbright TN 37872
https://israelinewslive.org/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IsraeliNewsLive
Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fcc7g...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DG4K...
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wsq5K0Opo84&;ab_channel=IsraeliNewsLive
Have pentagon scientists really stumbled onto the prophetic words of Jesus? Their discovery may be revealing the end of the world as we know it and yet I wonder if they realize that Jesus prophesied their discovery 2000 years ago recorded in Mathew's Gospel.
Thank you for your support
Steven Ben-Nun
PO Box 156
Sunbright TN 37872
https://israelinewslive.org/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IsraeliNewsLive
Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fcc7g...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DG4K...
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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