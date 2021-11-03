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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold 11-03
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0 view • November 03, 2021
The election yesterday proved here in Albuquerque that the people are stupid when it comes to our freedoms, because they keep thinking they can continue to give them away, and everything will be fine. Thin gs are going to get much worse because of your stupidity yesterday at the polls.
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