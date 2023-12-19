The Bidens' impeachment hell

Joe and Hunter Biden have found themselves in a mess of their own making. Following years of scrutiny over Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and the extent to which his father played a part, time is finally up and an impeachment inquiry has been called against Joe Biden. Sky News All Stars James Morrow, Piers Morgan and Kristin Tate deep dive into Joe and hunter Biden’s nightmare week and the fallout from the impeachment inquiry.







