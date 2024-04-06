Create New Account
'Fault Lines Nooked by Gov, Water and Tunnels too, Plus Todd Callendar
Published Yesterday

San Andreas and other fault lines in US and globally in NATO countries have nukes embedded in fault lines by governments connected with Illuminati.  These nukes will be detonated to make it look like solar eclipse created the earthquakes but it is a LIE!! It was tactical nukes dropped into the fault lines.  Also rural water and underground tunneling systems ahve been nuked.

