'Fault Lines Nooked by Gov, Water and Tunnels too, Plus Todd Callendar

San Andreas and other fault lines in US and globally in NATO countries have nukes embedded in fault lines by governments connected with Illuminati. These nukes will be detonated to make it look like solar eclipse created the earthquakes but it is a LIE!! It was tactical nukes dropped into the fault lines. Also rural water and underground tunneling systems ahve been nuked.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.