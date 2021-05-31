Worst cover up in history’: CNN jump on lab leak theory bandwagon | Sky News Australia

#TrumpWasRight



Texas lawmaker Michael McCaul says the origins of COVID-19 is the “worst coverup in human history," as mainstream media are backing an investigation into the theory after a year of dismissing it.



“Let me say this is the worst cover up in human history,” Mr McCaul told CNN.



“Resulting in 3.5 million deaths, creating economic devastation around the globe.



“It was just declassified that three of the researchers were actually hospitalised in November 2019 with flu like symptoms consistent with COVID.”



Last week President Biden issued a 90 day directive for intelligence agencies to investigate two origin theories including that the virus could have come from a Chinese lab.



Mr McCaul said the move was "long overdue" because China had "destroyed everything at the lab".



Mainstream media hesitated from reporting the theory, one that President Trump had backed, and frequently slammed outlets that did.



CNN’s Chris Cuomo falsely claimed the theory was a “newer” notion and something the US government hadn’t pursed yet.



However, the anchor reported the theory back in April 2020 and called it a “story to watch”.