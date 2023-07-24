Create New Account
Ep. 3121a-[CB] Is Preparing [CBDC],People Are Ready To Push Back, Sometimes You Must Show The People
 X22 REPORT Financial Report Ep. 3121a-

[CB] Is Preparing [CBDC],People Are Ready To Push Back, Sometimes You Must Show The People


The [CB]/[WEF] are now using what they learned from covid and use it with climate change. This will fail. The Biden admin are pushing the green new deal as hard as they can. Trump sends another solution to the people. [CB] prepares the [CBDC] but the people are already rejecting it.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


