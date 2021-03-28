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Cell Defense Cur-Q-Gold is the New Gold Standard for curcumin; with the highest absorption rate
NutriMedical Report
NutriMedical Report
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Cell Defense Cur-Q-Gold is the New Gold Standard for curcumin; with the highest absorption rate of any curcumin available today, Cur-Q-Gold is 24x more bioavailable, instantly water dispersible, and has No Taste!

Thus, not only is it fantastically effective and healthy, but because Cell Defense Cur-Q-Gold has No Taste, you no longer need to grimace and choke back the bitter taste of turmeric that usually accompanies curcumin. By adding Cell Defense Cur-Q-Gold to Water, Juice, Smoothies, Tea/Coffee, or Salad Dressings, this bountiful health aid can become a part of anyone’s daily lifestyle!

Cell Defense Cur-Q-Gold owes its creation to an all-natural, proprietary, and revolutionary process which allows us to extract curcumin purely and efficiently using green ethanol, without the need for any synthetic chemicals. As a result, Cur-Q-Gold’s particle size is significantly finer in comparison to average curcumin, making it extremely bioavailable!

Curcumin extracted from Turmeric is the most important herbal in history, but has poor absorption. When operational in the cells of your body it does miraculous changes. It can turn off cancer stem cells, stop viral and intracellular replication, prevent inflammation, calm pain, prevent pathogen expansion and reverse aging with stem cell support.

Use Cell Defense Cur-Q-Gold with my First Line of Defense Kit and Additional NutriMeds and Viral Protective Technologies, after evaluation by BioPhilia Scan, PCR Rapid Test and Medical Integrative History and Examination, to prevent and speed recovery from COVID19 viral infections, and prevent spread to loved ones.
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