BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Storm-Proofing Success & Fresh Zucchini Harvest
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
66 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • Today

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, June 6th! I’m so glad to report that my garden made it through the tropical storm unscathed. I took some precautions beforehand, like tying plants to the trellis, wrapping tomatoes in twine, and securing eggplants and other plants. I also stopped by the home center to re-stock some fertilizer. And guess what? I picked the first zucchini of the season! What a week; filled with drama, but it ended well!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:43Pre-Storm Preps

04:13Another Cucumber Harvested

05:44Pollinating Kabocha

08:35Tying Up Peppers & Eggplant

11:52North Garden Preps

12:39Securing Citrus Trees

13:43Securing Pumpkins

14:32The Storm Arrives

16:56After the Storm

16:46The Pumpkins Survived

17:22The Garden Looks Good

17:59Garden Center Trip for Fertilizer

18:48Assessing the Garden Post-Storm

22:17Harvesting More Green Beans

22:45Training Butternut Squash Vines

23:40Re-setting Plants

25:06Harvesting Zucchini

26:53Mixing Fertilizers

28:54Scenes of Kamakura

29:09Mt. Fuji 富士山

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Kennedy&#8217;s medical records pursuit raises privacy concerns in vaccine research push

Kennedy’s medical records pursuit raises privacy concerns in vaccine research push

Willow Tohi
Censored: The First Amendment under siege

Censored: The First Amendment under siege

Ramon Tomey
Trump Confirms He Called Netanyahu &#8220;F***ing Crazy&#8221; During Dispute Over Lebanon Operations

Trump Confirms He Called Netanyahu “F***ing Crazy” During Dispute Over Lebanon Operations

Garrison Vance
Trump Downplays Iranian Attacks on U.S. Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, Cites Provocation

Trump Downplays Iranian Attacks on U.S. Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, Cites Provocation

Garrison Vance
&#8220;Breaking the Chains&#8221; on BrightU: Taking back your data and the truth about Bitcoin

“Breaking the Chains” on BrightU: Taking back your data and the truth about Bitcoin

Jacob Thomas
Study Links Stress, Late-Night Snacking to Gut Health Risks

Study Links Stress, Late-Night Snacking to Gut Health Risks

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy