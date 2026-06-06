Storm-Proofing Success & Fresh Zucchini Harvest

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, June 6th! I’m so glad to report that my garden made it through the tropical storm unscathed. I took some precautions beforehand, like tying plants to the trellis, wrapping tomatoes in twine, and securing eggplants and other plants. I also stopped by the home center to re-stock some fertilizer. And guess what? I picked the first zucchini of the season! What a week; filled with drama, but it ended well!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll