Storm-Proofing Success & Fresh Zucchini Harvest

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, June 6th! I’m so glad to report that my garden made it through the tropical storm unscathed. I took some precautions beforehand, like tying plants to the trellis, wrapping tomatoes in twine, and securing eggplants and other plants. I also stopped by the home center to re-stock some fertilizer. And guess what? I picked the first zucchini of the season! What a week; filled with drama, but it ended well!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:43Pre-Storm Preps
04:13Another Cucumber Harvested
05:44Pollinating Kabocha
08:35Tying Up Peppers & Eggplant
11:52North Garden Preps
12:39Securing Citrus Trees
13:43Securing Pumpkins
14:32The Storm Arrives
16:56After the Storm
16:46The Pumpkins Survived
17:22The Garden Looks Good
17:59Garden Center Trip for Fertilizer
18:48Assessing the Garden Post-Storm
22:17Harvesting More Green Beans
22:45Training Butternut Squash Vines
23:40Re-setting Plants
25:06Harvesting Zucchini
26:53Mixing Fertilizers
28:54Scenes of Kamakura
29:09Mt. Fuji 富士山