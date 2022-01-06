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6-01-2022 They will never quit....so neither can we
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Episode 62
The Democrats are many things, but quitters they are not. Now is not the time to be doom and gloom, we don't have all the information, something much bigger is at play here.
Watch Redpill78 with Kash Patel here:
https://redpill78news.com/kash-patel-with-zak-paine-on-the-sussman-verdict/
Watch last night’s X22 Report here:
https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2788b-durham-got-what-he-needed-pawn-sacrificed-how-do-you-set-the-stage-board/
The Democrats are many things, but quitters they are not. Now is not the time to be doom and gloom, we don't have all the information, something much bigger is at play here.
Watch Redpill78 with Kash Patel here:
https://redpill78news.com/kash-patel-with-zak-paine-on-the-sussman-verdict/
Watch last night’s X22 Report here:
https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2788b-durham-got-what-he-needed-pawn-sacrificed-how-do-you-set-the-stage-board/
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