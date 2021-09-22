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UFO Abductions & Starseeds Build 5D Earth w/Preston Dennett: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #14
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5 views • September 22, 2021
Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. Today, I get the delight to talk to UFO researcher and author, Preston Dennett. Now, Preston’s recent book, “UFO Healings” is one of almost two dozen books about his UFO research. So, you’re probably wondering, “Von, why are we talking about UFOs on a podcast about Buddhism and the 5th dimension?” Well, the Buddhist folklore about the Golden Age of Interstellar Humanity includes “alien” souls that incarnated as humans to help build the 5thdimension. They are already living among us as your family and friends. So with that, Preston, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Timestamps:
11:40 The spiritual nature of UFO abductions
49:17 How the spaceships travel on Earth grids, people's Merkabah, and nature of consciousness
56:00 Alien reincarnation, Mandela effects, and 1st official contact
1:18:00 Who are these "aliens"?
To learn more about UFO researcher and author of OVER 40+ books on UFOs, Preston Dennett: https://prestondennett.weebly.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Preston-E.-Den...
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
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https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
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Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
Timestamps:
11:40 The spiritual nature of UFO abductions
49:17 How the spaceships travel on Earth grids, people's Merkabah, and nature of consciousness
56:00 Alien reincarnation, Mandela effects, and 1st official contact
1:18:00 Who are these "aliens"?
To learn more about UFO researcher and author of OVER 40+ books on UFOs, Preston Dennett: https://prestondennett.weebly.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Preston-E.-Den...
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
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