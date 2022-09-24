Joe Dirt Biden She Was 12 I Was 30

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laughter broke out at a national education conference Friday after President Joe Biden made despicable remarks toward a female audience member who he abused as a child. The crowd of child molester enablers laughed and smiled in approval behind him.
More at realfreenews.com
#creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #basementbiden #botchedbiden #bidensucks #dementiajoe #joedirtbiden #pedopete #itrunsinthefamily #joebidensdaughter