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Don't HODL... TRADE!
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92 views • October 03, 2021
I am sure you have heard "HODL on!" and "Diamond Hands" and similar crypto slang... well, I hope this clip gives you a different perspective.
Cryptocurrency Trading takes a bit more work, but the rewards can be far greater.
Please Like and Subscribe for more,
and if you want to buy me a coffee;
send Litecoin to this LTC address:
MQVnfyydkTtV1Ahg2YJ1ggzhA6zswFjqQZ
Cryptocurrency Trading takes a bit more work, but the rewards can be far greater.
Please Like and Subscribe for more,
and if you want to buy me a coffee;
send Litecoin to this LTC address:
MQVnfyydkTtV1Ahg2YJ1ggzhA6zswFjqQZ
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