BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Autumn of 20-24
A Journal In Songs
A Journal In Songs
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 6 months ago

The autumn of 2024 will be recorded in history as the worst display of evil against humanity as evil is facing it's demise. Liberal corruption and greed is clearly on display at the expense of human life and the demise of freedom and Constitutional Rights and the lack of response of those claiming to be protecting our country from this corruption. After cliaiming to be in control for the past 4 years, and to trust the plan we have never seen or heard... explain how and why for the past 4 years so much evil has gone unchecked and why so many innocent lives were taken. This whole "movie" has been disgusting ...

Keywords
politicscorruption2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy