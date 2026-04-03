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While they deplete our supplies
Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
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175 views • 3 days ago

👑 Independent journalist of enlightenment for Christ Jesus 7π • π^7


“For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.” Luke 8:17


🪔“She can’t do that, ❤️‍🔥YES I can” PLATFORMS:🪔

YouTube: 🎓163 public playlists

ALL PLAYLISTS for Reference, teachings, prophecy & hope

https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst

YouTube: channel #2 POSTED My Spiritual Videos

https://youtube.com/@enlightenmentKMM

🖥️ MY WATCHABLE BROADCAST VIDEOS :

Rumble:

http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast

Bitchute:

https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast

Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq


🇺🇸 Wake Up playlist

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK

🍴Tidbits & ⌛️ FINAL CALLS 🕵🏼‍♀️Reveals

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTae4iegzjGGEdo65u-rTT-Y&si=BHuhBqkmSVGAqHXo

🆕 Spiritual updates

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbNeXSqQCH88Sk8Hb447rb0&si=RbkC0sPj7LeZc7D0


PODCASTS linked to most app platforms

🎧Listen here🎧

https://blondiebroadcast.buzzsprout.com/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539

📱 Telegram: most VIDEOS posted

https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2

social links:

https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast

https://gab.com/LuvCampDelta

https://x.com/LuvCampDelta


🛑 MUST WATCH !!! 🕳Gotthard tunnel & CERN

Plans against humanity 🧬Genetic tampering

https://www.but-thatsjustme.com/cern-unleashed-gotthard-tunnel-ritual-reveals-portal-underworld/

PROPHECY CERN:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTYlma7pBpmEEFVWaOCUemIo&si=DqlVqPojVfWM4Jtv

DESTROYER SYSTEM ☄️

🔭PLANE-X Nibiru Arboda Red Dragon Nemesis Dark Star

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbZqyf8PDGD27v_-sDXE4Aw

🔬 Untold History & Mudfossil University

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0PrI_ZgEg_OuwZk1NRvLp

🌑 Silver Bullet 🔫 Genetic manipulation 🧫💉🩸

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZyQDjXFdk-cJ6DiPM2q29C&si=Rk_-6CiMt41xLZfr

🪖2024 Operational Law Handbook Military ⚖️

https://www.loc.gov/resource/llmlp.2024_Operational_Law_Handbook/?pdfPage=15

🧟‍♂️CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.


BACKUP CHANNELS:

Youtube spirituality:

https://www.youtube.com/@shrewdwoodforestKM

Youtube Independent Gazette:

https://www.youtube.com/@independentgazetteKMM


REFERENCES:

Holy Bible ✝️

GENEVA 1560

NLT TLV ESV AMPC KJB

https://archive.org/details/TheGenevaBible1560/geneva_bible1560

TheAramaicScriptures.com

Zadok Priestly calendar

https://torahislight.org/calendar/

Qumran scrolls lost teachings

Kolbrin Nibiru / flood references

https://archive.org/details/the-kolbrin-bible-complete

Keywords
irannasawarfood shortage
Chapters

38:24End Screen

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