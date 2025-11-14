Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 14, 2025 - Susie Wiles must go! Why MAHA and MAGA are being destroyed from within

- Brighteon Broadcast News Introduction and Segment Overview (0:00)

- Introduction to Brighteon Books and AI Engine (2:01)

- Discussion on Susie Wiles and the MAHA Movement (5:58)

- Interview with REDACTED REDACTED News (11:03)

- Challenges Faced by RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz (11:48)

- Brighteon Books and AI Tools (19:41)

- The Future of AI and Economic Collapse (28:42)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:18:21)

- Market Update and Gold and Silver Prices (1:19:46)

- Promotion of Storable Foods and Health Ranger Store (1:21:21)

- Introduction to Elon from Alchemist Labs (1:23:16)

- Interview with Elon from Alchemist Labs (1:28:56)

- Challenges in the Supply Chain and Certifications (1:37:15)

- Importance of Transparency and Quality in Lab Testing (1:42:44)

- Trends in the Herbal Industry (1:54:48)

- Critique of Western Medicine and Pharmaceutical Industry (2:06:45)

- Promotion of Health Ranger Store's Black Friday Sale (2:19:34)





